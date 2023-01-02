Watch CBS News
Long time Miami-Dade clerk of courts Harvey Ruvin has died

MIAMI - South Florida is morning the loss of Harvey Ruvin, Miami-Dade's longest-serving elected official

Ruvin was 85.

Ruvin was first elected office in 1968, when he became mayor of North Bay Village at age 30, according to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald.

In the 1970s and 1980s, he served on the Miami-Dade County Commission. In 1992, he was elected the county's Clerk of Courts. Ruvin served seven consecutive four-year terms as the county's clerk.

In the mid-1990s, before documents could be digitized as quickly as today, Ruvin is credited with helping implement a system to help his attorneys get case files quicker, according to the Miami Herald.

Ruvin's office also helped launch an electronic case management system to handle the crushing amount of traffic citations issued in the county every year and was instrumental in helping former felons restore their voting rights under Amendment 4, which passed in 2018, according to the Miami Herald.

