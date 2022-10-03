Lolita getting round-the-clock care at Miami Seaquarium

MIAMI - Lolita the Orca is receiving round-the-clock care at Miami Seaquarium, following a health concern.

"It's been a rough couple of weeks," Seaquarium General Manager Patrick Pearson told CBS 4.

"Her diet has changed. She has not been eating as well as we would like. So, we brought in several experts to really address the situation and provide the special care she needs and deserves."

The 56-year-old orca, also known as Tokitae or "Toki," ended her show performances earlier this year, when the Seaquarium came under new ownership.

"It's been very good for her," said Pearson. "She gets lots of exercise. Lots of attention. We have a team dedicated to her. Even though she's not doing shows, we have a team of six that works with her all the time."

Now, they are working closely alongside the conservationist group and non-profit Friends of Lolita, given the recent medical developments.

"The [news] release over the weekend from the Dolphin Company and the Miami Seaquarium is an indication of their desire to be as transparent as possible," said Charles Vinick, co-founder of Friends of Lolita and Executive Director of the Whale Sanctuary Project.

"There is complete cooperation and trust level between the Miami Seaquarium and us, and I think that's something that's never really quite happened before. ," said environmentalist and philanthropist Pritam Singh. He is also a co-founder of Friends of Lolita.

"She is getting the attention she needs and deserves," he continued. "Is it concerning? Highly. But we are very hopeful, too."

Along with the Seaquarium veterinarians, Friends of Lolita sent five orca experts from across the country to assist with her care.

"We think everybody's question here is: 'Is this a life-or-death crisis?' At this point, it does not appear to be," Singh said.

The Seaquarium posted to their Facebook page:

"The dedication that our vets and animal care staff provide for our animals is unmatched. This couldn't be truer when it comes to the care of our beautiful Tokitae. We have a special team, including world-renowned experts, that is dedicated to making sure Toki receives round-the-clock care.

Medication has stabilized Toki's health after the respiratory condition she experienced early this year. While not considered critical, her appetite has decreased. With guidance from Toki's vet, as well as the foremost marine mammal experts in the world, extra precautions are being taken."