Loews Hotel, already in South Beach, makes splashy debut in Coral Gables

MIAMI -- With a snip of the scissors of the ceremonial red ribbon, Coral Gables on Thursday became the home of a brand new luxury hotel.

The opening of Loews Coral Gables brought out local politicians, business execs and a host of locals to get an up close view of the 242-room, high-end hotel property.

The site occupies 7 1/2 acres and is the brainchild of Carlos Beckham's Agave Group, also the owners of the Jose Cuervo Tequila brand.

An exterior image of the Loews Hotel in Coral Gables. CBS 4

The company teamed up with Jonathan Tisch, chairman and CEO of Loews, for the project and after two years of construction, the hotel is now ready to accept guests and convention goers.

Tisch provided CBS 4 with an exclusive tour of the property and all of its amenities.

"The complex consists of two office buildings, a residential tower, a 242-room hotel, an amazing art collection which is still coming in the plaza," he said. "As well as lots of restaurants and a little bit of retail."

The Tisch family is no stranger to Miami.

In the 1950s, his father and uncle created The Americana Hotel in Bal Harbour, now known as the St Regis.

"Everyone said you're crazy," Tisch said, recalling the naysayers who doubted the viability of the Americana Hotel. "It's too far north; nobody's going to go up there (but) the hotel was a success."

The new Loews hotel in Coral Gables is the 26th property for the brand.

And it holds a special meaning to the Tisch family members who live in South Florida part time.

When asked what it means to see so much development in South Florida even though some might not think it's such a good thing, Jonathan Tisch disagreed.

"The development of South Florida means jobs," he said. "It means good jobs. It means jobs that are offered to women and men. Sometimes it's their first opportunity to have a career and many people make a very good living in the travel and tourism industry."

Miami has a special place in Tisch's heart.

"We love South Florida," he said. "We love Miami and we love Coral Gables. We get involved in the community. We want to be a good neighbor and a a proud neighbor, and that's already started here right here in Coral Gables."

A great opening weekend appears to be in the woks for Loews Coral Gables, which is almost sold out thanks to the Homecoming Game between the University of Miami and Florida State University.