Watch CBS News
Local News

Lockdown lifted at Boyd Anderson High, three other schools after toy gun scare

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

FORT LAUDERDALE - A lockdown at a Lauderdale Lakes high school was lifted after a gun scare on campus.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, shortly after 7:45 a.m. deputies and members of the Threat Management Unit were sent to Boyd H. Anderson High School, at 3050 N.W. 41st Street, after a student reportedly saw another student carrying what appeared to be a gun.

A perimeter was established and Boyd Anderson along with three other schools in the area were placed on lockdown.

Deputies located the student in question and determined the item was a toy gun. The sheriff's office did not say if the student will face any charges.  

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on April 12, 2023 / 11:14 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.