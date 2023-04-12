Lockdown lifted at Boyd Anderson High, three other schools after toy gun scare
FORT LAUDERDALE - A lockdown at a Lauderdale Lakes high school was lifted after a gun scare on campus.
According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, shortly after 7:45 a.m. deputies and members of the Threat Management Unit were sent to Boyd H. Anderson High School, at 3050 N.W. 41st Street, after a student reportedly saw another student carrying what appeared to be a gun.
A perimeter was established and Boyd Anderson along with three other schools in the area were placed on lockdown.
Deputies located the student in question and determined the item was a toy gun. The sheriff's office did not say if the student will face any charges.
