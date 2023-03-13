Threats prompt lockdowns at Dillard, Fort Lauderdale High School

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A lockdown at Fort Lauderdale High School was lifted after an unspecified threat led officials to place the school on a secured lockdown status Monday morning, authorities said.

No injuries were reported during the incident at the school, located at 1600 NE 4th Ave.

A heavy police presence at Fort Lauderdale High School on Monday after a threat was received. CBS 4

Officials said a shooting threat was reported shortly before 10 a.m.

A spokesperson for Fort Lauderdale police said the school campus was cleared and nothing was found.

Police said the investigation into the threat was continuing.

Officials placed Dillard High School on lockdown after 10:30 a.m. for a report of an unspecified threat.

It was not clear what led to that that threat at Dillard, located at 2501 NW 11th Street.