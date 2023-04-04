South Florida Republican elected officials react to Trump indictment

MIAMI - "Put aside whether you like Trump or not, whether you like him or don't like him, today is a bad day for all of us." Senator Marco Rubio has been vocal since the start, coming out with this video Tuesday.

"Today, American politics crosses a line after today any prosecutor in America that wants to make a name for themselves now has the permission to go after someone in the other party."

CBS News Miami asked Rubio's office in hopes to ask him questions and get answers on the indictment but they referred us to his Twitter for any updates.

CBS News Miami also reached out to Congressman Mario Diaz Balart's office.

They say he has no comment, but referred us to a tweeted statement he made last week.

(1/2) The indictment of former President Trump by a rogue, left-wing radical prosecutor & his rubber stamp grand jury, that refuse to prosecute violent crime in NY, is yet another dangerous, shameless, and politically-motivated attack on the Rule of Law. — Mario Diaz-Balart (@MarioDB) March 30, 2023

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar, also didn't want to comment, but sent us a tweeted statement from last week saying, "This is no place for political revenge in our independent judicial system, it undermines our rule of law and everything our country was founded on."

CBS News Miami also reached out to Congressman Carlos Gimenez, and Senator Rick Scott, but we did not hear back.