Local program lends helping hand to Latin businesses looking to expand

MIAMI - A local program is helping Latin businesses expand in the United States by connecting them to resources needed to thrive.

CIC's International Soft-Landing program provides a tool kit for business owners looking to expand and enter the market.

Matias Gutierrez was a part of the first ISL cohort in 2019.

He applied through the Chilean government and was in the U.S. within 2 months.

Making the decision to start a business is never easy and Gutierrez's business Genosur encountered struggles early on.

"Our main client had gone bankrupt, so we had to downsize," he said.

The unfortunate circumstances made Gutierrez the perfect candidate for the soft landing program.

"The startups fail and fail again trying to do this on their own with no network, not understanding the culture, not understanding how to do business here in the U.S., said Director of the pro Alejandra Winter.

That's why the soft landing program was created. It teaches entrepreneurs about taxes, corporate law and more.

Businesses are coached for a month while getting acquainted and ultimately brought to the United States.

Winter says it usually takes anywhere from three to six months for that to happen.

In the case of Genosur, they played a pivotal role in the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We were able to create technology to support the efforts that were required on PCR testing for covid patients," said Gutierrez.

Genosur's PCR tests gives results in less than in an hour, business boomed so much so they outgrew three labs.

"We got engaged for a contract of over $10 million dollars to manufacturer sample collection devices." Gutierrez is an example of a business that expanded successfully in South Florida.

They have a patent pending and have been able to build a $50 million company.