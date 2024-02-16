Loaded gun intercepted by TSA officers at Miami International Airport

MIAMI - A Transportation Security Administration officer intercepted a firearm with one round in the chamber and 9 other rounds in a magazine at a security checkpoint of Miami International Airport on Friday.

The gun, a Glock 9 mm, belonged to a 48-year-old man, a resident of Miami, who was headed to Colombia.

No word on whether the man was arrested.

TSA Officers Have Stopped 12 Firearms Already This Year at Miami International

TSA says many of the passengers who bring firearms to the security checkpoint are arrested or issued notices to appear in court and could face civil penalties that can reach nearly $15,000.

Officials remind those who are traveling with their firearms that they, "Must be in your checked bag, unloaded and in a locked hard-sided case."

Additionally, you must declare it to the airline at check-in.

They issue this warning: "Be sure to know exactly what the firearm laws are on each side of your trip or you may be heading to jail instead of to your vacation or business trip."

Firearms may not be legal to transport even in checked baggage in some jurisdictions.