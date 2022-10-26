Living Large: Welcome aboard "Hospitality", a stylish, spacious yacht ready for the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

MIAMI - Welcome aboard "Hospitality", a stylish and spacious American-made 164-foot yacht ready for the show at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.

She's available for purchase and charter through Moran yachts and IYC (International Yacht Charters).

Built in 2011, and refit in 2021, she has 7 staterooms and charters out of The Bahamas.

"She runs with 11 crew on board. They are from all over the world," said Captain Gavin Hurn.

"Myself, whose Scottish, and we have Australians, Americans, South Africans, and a French chef on board."

"Hospitality" is a perfect name for the floating hotel.

" We have a range of toys. From three jet skis to two tenders. We have a 42-foot freeman with 1200 horsepower," he explained.

"It's a party in the Bahamas," said CBS4's Lisa Petrillo.

"It is," said Hurn.

She is for sale for a whopping 31 million dollars and for charter at a tidal wave of a price of $235,000 a week.

"And at Christmas and New Year, it's $250,000 a week and yes and there's still openings," said Hurn, laughing.

The Captain gives us a tour, beginning in the elegant salon.

"So you're walking through here, which is kind of your sitting room lounge before the master suite wand this beautiful piano over here," he said.

That leads into the elegant master suite.

" It's wonderful. It has its own private balcony," he said.

"It is huge," said Petrillo.

Back in the gallery, Chef prepares some treats and sweets for those visiting.

Up on the bridge is where the magic happens.

"We have our radars and then we have depth finders and cameras to see everything on board and it keeps everything moving," he said.

"I see all your cameras. There are no secrets here," Petrillo joked.

The price to fill up with gas is around $70,0000.

A trip on Hospitality, is a mega cruise in the lap of luxury, that most of us can only dream about.

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show is on through Sunday.

For more info on "Hospitality," click here.