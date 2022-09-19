Living Large: Luxury waterfront living can be yours for a price

MIAMI - Luxury living in South Florida.

It's what everyone here dreams of. But for many, it remains just that, a dream.

CBS4's Lisa Petrillo recently toured a palatial eight-bedroom, nine-bathroom estate located on the bay side of Golden Beach, a gated community just north of Sunny Isles Beach.

Realtors Jill Eber and Jill Hertzberg, known as "The Jill's," gave her an up close and personal look around the ultra-lavish waterfront home.

"The house is about 10,000 square feet. Everything here is new. Your electrical, plumbing, the decor. Everything," said Jill Hertzberg. "It's the highest finishes and is really a true turn-key for someone to just walk in and start living immediately."

At the entrance, there are two grand split staircases that lead to the expansive primary suite with its own terrace overlooking the water.

Downstairs, you'll find the first of three living rooms, all with hand-done finishes imported from Italy.

"You have a fireplace and a large window that brings the outside in, which is a wonderful way to say hello when you come to the house," said Jill Eber.

Throughout their almost 30-year successful real estate run in this ever-changing market, both women say 2021 was epic when it came to sales here in South Florida.

"What happened here was incredible," said Hertzberg. "It was a result of COVID and people understanding the tax situation here, the benefit of it. I think that was a perfect combination to create what we had the last two years."

Both admit in 2022 those numbers have softened a bit, but the luxury market still sells strong. In fact, earlier in September, The Jills Zeder group brought the buyer to the most recent record-breaking sale in Miami-Dade County.

Adrienne Arsht's estate, which we featured in Living Large, sold for more than $106 million by Berkshire Hathaway.

"We are still in a very strong market here," said Jill Eber.

The living spaces in the Golden Beach home include an elegant 20-seat formal dining room, a full-on movie theater, and a state-of-the-art kitchen.

"This is called Cristallo Quartz," said Eber. "Look at the slabs. They are everywhere. Seamless and clean."

Everything seems to lead to the outdoors where you'll find a saltwater pool, a spa, and a summer kitchen.

"Your living room, your dining room, and your family room are all outside here because we're covered out here. We can stay here all day," said Hertzberg.

The price tag for this home is $35 million and technically the furniture is not included. But, as they say in the world of real estate, everything is negotiable.

The home is located at 498 North Parkway in Golden Beach.