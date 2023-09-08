Living Large: Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club in Surfside

MIAMI -- It's the ultimate in unique design on the 7th floor above the residence section of the Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club, an oceanfront destination in Surfside with world-class amenities.

This 7000 square foot condo features 4 bedrooms and 4 baths and includes 2000 square feet of patio space with views far and wide.

Realtors Jaclyn Bild and Joyce Gato of Douglas Elliman represent the seller.

"We're in 2023. Where are we in the luxury market right now?" asked Lisa Petrillo.

"I think in the luxury market, big, great things are selling," said Gato.

"Yes, I think that people are still relocating to Miami consistently, said Bild. "I mean, there's still a lot of companies moving here, and people want a turnkey product. You want to just come in, it's fully furnished, so bring your toothbrush and enjoy it from day one."

The decor is eclectic, filled with trinkets from the owner's world travels. The ceiling over the dining room is especially unique.

"Those are waves to mimic the ocean," said Gato.

The oversized dining table itself is custom made as is the entire kitchen

"It's Taj Mahal leathered stone and yes, it's a stone-clad island," Gato said.

The hand-poured concrete bar features curated brands from the mixologist from The Surf Club bar. Just next door is a spacious office. A Brazilian designer created a desk with an iron bookshelf behind it.

"This is a kingsize trundle that can come down when you have an overflow of guests," Gato pointed out.

This luxury condo is not the typical white wall ultra-modern design that is common nowadays.

"This is really unique and different. Is this a hand-done wall?" asked Petrillo.

"Yes, hand painted walls throughout the entire apartment," Gato said.

There are 2 primary large-size bedrooms in the unit. One has a Colorado vibe with funky furnishings and the bathroom is from another world.

"It's all Portuguese tile and this tub was carved out of a big Portuguese stone," said Gato.

"This is a wow," said Petrillo touching the tub.

This bedroom has textured, hand done walls by an artist in Kiev, Ukraine.

"Very, very Tulum vibes in here," Gato said.

"Including this little chair that I can't gain an ounce in," laughed Petrillo squeezing into the tight chair.

But it's outside that's the real wow, where nine acres of oceanfront prime property sits at your feet.

Unit 7N is priced at $37,000,000.

Click Here for more information.