Living Large: European-style Villa Positano spans over 10,000 square feet

COCONUT GROVE -- In the lush enclave of Coconut Grove, nestled away from the bustling streets, stands a breathtaking three-story European-style villa that goes by the name Villa Positano. Today, we're taking you inside with an exclusive tour of this magnificent estate.

Douglass Elliman realtor Lourdes Alatriste has our tour.

"It was built in 2002 by the owner. He loved the land. He came in from Europe and decided this is what he wanted to be," said Alatriste.

This sprawling estate spans over 10,000 square feet and boasts an impressive eight bedrooms and eight and a half baths. It features a fully equipped gym, an elegant office space, poolside cabana rooms, and even an elevator for your convenience.

Situated on a half-acre of land, Villa Positano offers a staggering 300 feet of water frontage, providing unobstructed panoramic views of the Miami skyline. From the ground floor to the upper levels, you can enjoy breathtaking vistas stretching from south Coral Gables to South Beach.

"Then you have your pool and you have another sitting area or another area for you to entertain," she said.

"There is so much sitting outside, I cannot believe it. It's a home to really enjoy Florida and the outside," said CBS News Miami's Lisa Petrillo.

Back Inside, a grand foyer welcomes you with 30-foot ceilings and an elegant lighting feature. Beyond, you'll discover two generously sized rooms.

"You have your formal living room here which interacts with your formal dining room is right here.

It's just an open space according to your life," Alatriste said.

Up the Jerusalem stone staircase with mahogany floors and you arrive at the meticulously organized primary closet. Petrillo marvels at the countless open drawers of organized ties.

"I mean, we're looking at these ties. Hello? Can I speak to my husband?" she said laughing.

The expansive main bedroom continues to offer those endless water views, making you forget just how close you are to the vibrant life of Coconut Grove.

"You're steps away from everything from all the restaurants from everywhere.

But then you come into your own private cocoon," Alatriste said,

"Yes, you're two blocks from Commodore Plaza and Main Street in Coconut Grove and you feel like you are on an island somewhere on vacation," said Petrillo.

In the end, the spectacular home on the wide open bay can be yours with everything included for $48,000,000.

