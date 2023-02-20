Living Large: $22 million waterfront estate in Bay Harbor Islands

MIAMI - "So this could be the longest entrance to the house I've ever seen," said CBS4's Lisa Petrillo.

"This is spectacular, but the thing that grabs you is to see that wide open bay views," said Jill Hertzberg of The Jills Zeder Group.

Located at 9530 West Broadview Drive in Bay Harbor Islands, is a spectacular modern waterfront estate.

The 8500 square foot newly built home features six bedrooms with huge walk-in closets and more than eight bathrooms.

Stunning oakwood floors lead into a beautifully designed room.

Realtor Jill Hertzberg explains that it's all done by a husband and wife-construction and design team.

"The thing that's incredible is the woman who did it is CB Designs, and her name is Caterina," said Hertzberg.

"She is the wife of the builder from Gamma Construction, so they worked hand-in-hand. You can see it really flows beautifully together."

Off the elegant dining room is a large fully stocked wine room, ideal for entertaining.

The estate features two full high-end kitchens.

One is clean and contemporary with warm tones, the other is a fully stocked service kitchen.

Almost every room boasts unique open water views of Biscayne Bay as well as stunning panoramas of Indian Creek golf course, which is the view you'll also find just off the primary suite upstairs.

"Talk about a wow," said Petrillo walking in.

"This is it. If you don't wake up happy and feeling good here, I don't know what could do it for you," she said.

"It really brings the outside in right to you," said Hertzberg.

The main bathroom, which has both a shower and a bathtub in the same stall, also both faces the water.

"I have never seen a fancy tub and shower in the same place," said Petrillo.

"Well, it was time for you to see it," joked Hertzberg.

The floor-to-ceiling doors open to the beautiful pool, patio, and outdoor kitchen.

"This is what it's all about. This is why you move to Miami. This is what you want when you want a house on the water," Hertzberg said.

Hertzberg said Miami and South Florida, in general, remain on top as one of the most desirable places to live.

"Florida is one of the hottest in the country you know, and we have a lot of things going for us," she said.

"Number one is our weather. Also, our location in Central America. The Europeans are comfortable here. The people from the northeast corridor are all getting out of bad weather. Also, the high tax situation there."

9530 West Broadview Drive is yours for the buying priced at $22, 500.000.

