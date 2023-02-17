Watch CBS News
Local News

Run/Walk event in Miami will help raise funds for child cancer prevention, care

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI -- The marathon that aims to raise money in the fight against childhood cancer is scheduled for this weekend at Zoo Miami.

 The Bean Automotive Group Live Like Bella® Superhero 5k presented by Nicklaus Children's Hospital is slated to begin at 8 a.m. and participants were urged to lace up their sneakers and put on their capes for the run/walk event. 

"Our Superhero 5k is one of the most impactful events we have the pleasure of doing as we serve children battling cancer – a mission we are relentlessly committed to," said Raymond Rodriguez-Torres, Chairman of the Live Like Bella Foundation and Bella's Daddy.

The Live Like Bella foundation began in 2013 with a mission to help children with cancer maintain the same love for life that Bella had, according to the group's website.

The $43 registration fee includes a day at the zoo, a race t-shirt and a medal inspired by a local cancer fighter  

You can register for the event on their website.

.  

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on February 17, 2023 / 5:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.