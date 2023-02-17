Run/Walk event in Miami will help raise funds for child cancer prevention, care

MIAMI -- The marathon that aims to raise money in the fight against childhood cancer is scheduled for this weekend at Zoo Miami.

The Bean Automotive Group Live Like Bella® Superhero 5k presented by Nicklaus Children's Hospital is slated to begin at 8 a.m. and participants were urged to lace up their sneakers and put on their capes for the run/walk event.

"Our Superhero 5k is one of the most impactful events we have the pleasure of doing as we serve children battling cancer – a mission we are relentlessly committed to," said Raymond Rodriguez-Torres, Chairman of the Live Like Bella Foundation and Bella's Daddy.

The Live Like Bella foundation began in 2013 with a mission to help children with cancer maintain the same love for life that Bella had, according to the group's website.

The $43 registration fee includes a day at the zoo, a race t-shirt and a medal inspired by a local cancer fighter

You can register for the event on their website.

