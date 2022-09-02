Live Like Bella: Miami police car painted for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

MIAMI – September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and to raise awareness you might soon see a new special police car around Miami.

It's inspired by a little girl, Bella Rodriguez-Torres, who captured the hearts of the department and people all over the world.

"I am extremely overwhelmed. Extremely proud and thankful, that even nine years later, Bella's legacy lives on," said her mother, Shannah Rodriguez-Torres.

Bella was diagnosed with an advanced and rare form of cancer. She lost her battle at the age of 10 but her legacy lives on through the Live Like Bella Foundation.

The family formed the foundation to help other families battling childhood cancer. The Miami Police Department has been with the family through their journey.

"When Miami police deputized her as an officer, she thought she was a crime fighting police officer and when she was made chief for the day she truly thought she was the chief of police," said her mother.

"They came into the office and they told me they had an idea to wrap a vehicle. It's one of the most uplifting moments I've had as a Chief to be able to be a small part of this," said Chief Manuel Morales.

The department also made a donation to the foundation in her honor, to help other families who have a child battling cancer.