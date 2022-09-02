Watch CBS News
Local News

Live Like Bella: Miami police car painted for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

By Najahe Sherman

/ CBS Miami

Live Like Bella: Miami police car painted for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
Live Like Bella: Miami police car painted for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month 02:04

MIAMI – September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and to raise awareness you might soon see a new special police car around Miami.

It's inspired by a little girl, Bella Rodriguez-Torres, who captured the hearts of the department and people all over the world.

"I am extremely overwhelmed. Extremely proud and thankful, that even nine years later, Bella's legacy lives on," said her mother, Shannah Rodriguez-Torres.

Bella was diagnosed with an advanced and rare form of cancer. She lost her battle at the age of 10 but her legacy lives on through the Live Like Bella Foundation.

The family formed the foundation to help other families battling childhood cancer. The Miami Police Department has been with the family through their journey.

"When Miami police deputized her as an officer, she thought she was a crime fighting police officer and when she was made chief for the day she truly thought she was the chief of police," said her mother.

"They came into the office and they told me they had an idea to wrap a vehicle. It's one of the most uplifting moments I've had as a Chief to be able to be a small part of this," said Chief Manuel Morales.

The department also made a donation to the foundation in her honor, to help other families who have a child battling cancer.

Najahe Sherman
najahe-sherman-web.png

Najahe Sherman is a news anchor and reporter for CBS News Miami. She anchors CBS Miami news at 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and reports for the 11:00 p.m. news.

First published on September 1, 2022 / 10:28 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.