Little Havana hit-and-run under investigation after 2 riding scooter found injured

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI — Police are investigating an early Sunday morning hit-and-run out of Little Havana that sent two people riding a scooter to the hospital.

According to Miami Police, officers responded shortly before 4 a.m. to the area of 2235 SW 8th Street to investigate a reported crash. Upon arrival, officers found a scooter motorist and their backseat passenger on the scene who appeared to be injured. Both victims were transported to JMH Trauma in stable condition.

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, the crash appears to be a hit-and-run involving another motorist who fled the scene and police are still investigating.

First published on September 17, 2023 / 11:40 AM

