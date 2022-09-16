Line forms outside Apple store on Lincoln Road for iPhone 14

MIAMI - A line formed early outside the Apple store on Lincoln Road on Friday as the new iPhone 14 went on sale.

Waiting in chairs, or standing for hours in this heat, a lot of people were really excited to be some of the first to get the new phone.

"Midnight. They were here since midnight," said Monalisa Scolari pointing to those standing closer to the store's doors.

"I came around like 2:30 a.m., 3 a.m. and there were some people already waiting here so we camped with like chairs and water," said Tomas Middleton.

Not missing a chance to get their hands on the phone, both Scolari and Middleton joined the line.

"Some people brought books, some people brought snacks," said Middleton.

People lining up to get the version as soon as it hit store shelves was rare over the last few years due to the pandemic. People stayed home and ordered their new phones online.

Some of those in line said there was a certain excitement about coming out in person and walking out of the store with phone in hand.

The iPhone 14 has a longer battery life, updated camera sensors, and an improved front-facing camera. The lock screen is also changed. Instead of going to sleep, it'll remain lit with prominently displayed widgets such as alarms, calendar appointments, and sports scores flittering with real-time updates, and be at the ready if you glance down or inevitably pick it back up.

Tech experts say the changes are subtle compared to some in the past, but that didn't deter those waiting in line for hours.

"It's new. It's Apple, it's Apple," said Scolari.

There is also a big focus on safety with the new iPhone.

The phones can now detect a bad car crash and will auto-connect to 911.

There is also another feature as well that can connect users to emergency services even if they are outside of cellular or Wi-Fi range.

The phones, of course, don't come cheap. The iPhone 14 starts at $799.