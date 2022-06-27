Watch CBS News
SEE IT: Lightning struck boat off Clearwater, Coast Guard rescued those on board

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

TAMPA - Some terrifying moments for a group of boaters off Clearwater when their boat was struck by lightning.

The Coast Guard went to assist after someone on board the boat sent an emergency position radio alert.

A Coast Guard helicopter crew was able to rescue all seven passengers and brought them back to its air station where family members were waiting for them.

The group was out on the water taking part in a fishing tournament when the boat was hit. No one was hurt.

The Coast Guard praised the boaters for having all of the necessary safety equipment on board which it said helped to ensure a quick and efficient rescue. 

First published on June 27, 2022 / 8:27 AM

