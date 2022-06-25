Watch CBS News
Lightning strikes Plantation home, causing fire inside residence

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Plantation fire officials responded to a house that was struck by lightning on Saturday afternoon. 

They said that the lightning strike caused a water heater inside the house to catch on fire inside the residence. 

The fire department said that it happened at around 3:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of SW 5th Street.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire and dealt with a reported gas leak.

It is not clear if the gas leak was at the house impacted by lightning.  

There were no reported injuries related to this incident. 

