Lightning strikes Plantation home, causing fire inside residence
MIAMI - Plantation fire officials responded to a house that was struck by lightning on Saturday afternoon.
They said that the lightning strike caused a water heater inside the house to catch on fire inside the residence.
The fire department said that it happened at around 3:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of SW 5th Street.
Firefighters quickly put out the fire and dealt with a reported gas leak.
It is not clear if the gas leak was at the house impacted by lightning.
There were no reported injuries related to this incident.
