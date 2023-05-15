Lifeguards urge beach goers to play it safe over Memorial Day weekend

MIAMI - It's that time of year again, the weather is nice and the beaches are beginning to get packed.

With May being National Water Safety Month, there are some things you should keep in mind before grabbing a towel and sunscreen and heading out.

"We're coming up to Memorial Day which usually has a big, which usually has the biggest crowds and most attendees at the beach," said Miami-Dade Ocean Rescue Captain Matthew Sparling.

He said his team is preparing for one of the busiest weekends of the year at Haulover Beach.

"We really ask people to keep it in moderation. Most of the people we are rescuing at beaches are usually intoxicated," said Sparling.

He said because South Florida is growing so fast, their medical calls and water rescues are at an all-time high. Sparling said with the current lifeguard shortage, those here and those who are visiting need to keep that in mind.

"You have to understand that the ocean is dangerous, an inherently dangerous place," said Spalding.

He said there are several things you can do to help stay safe. Number one is to learn to swim if you don't know how. Secondly, while in the water, swim near a lifeguard.

Also, it's important to check the weather before you head out.

"If the conditions are bad and you're not a good swimmer, we ask that you don't go in the water," said Spalding.

He says these tips can help you and your family avoid tragedy.

"Dealing with an accidental drowning of a child or a teenager, a lot of our guys are parents themselves and we take that with us," said Spalding.

He urged everyone to play it safe and have an enjoyable summer.