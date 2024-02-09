Liberty City shooting overnight, one dead
MIAMI - Gunfire overnight in the city of Miami.
Miami police said just after 3:35 a.m. they received a ShotSpotter alert for the 7000 block of NW 15th Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a male who had been shot.
He was rushed to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital where he died.
Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting.
