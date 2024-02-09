Watch CBS News
Liberty City shooting overnight, one dead

By John MacLauchlan

MIAMI - Gunfire overnight in the city of Miami.

Miami police said just after 3:35 a.m. they received a ShotSpotter alert for the 7000 block of NW 15th Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a male who had been shot

He was rushed to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital where he died. 

Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting. 

First published on February 9, 2024 / 5:41 AM EST

