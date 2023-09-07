LGBTQ History Month proposal at Miami-Dade School Board meeting draws contentious debate

MIAMI - This year, declaring an LBGTQ+ History Month during a Miami-Dade County School Board meeting was everything but routine.

The chamber was packed with dozens of supporters and opponents of the measure, who were very passionate about the issue.

One supporter of the measure talked about suicide rates being high among trans kids, while an opponent said, "The board should remove all history months and focus on teaching kids math, reading and writing."

A high school student named Carolyn said, "Your students are asking you our representatives to help give us voice to a group who are underrepresented, sometimes persecuted."

Myra Jordan, a parent, said, "Leave my kids alone. You understand that? You want freedom? Have freedom at home."

More than 100 people had signed up to speak and be heard.

The school board was expected to vote on the measure after they heard from the public.

Some say it would be a direct violation of the "Don't say gay law."