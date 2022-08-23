Legendary rock icon Roger Waters in concert at FTX Arena

MIAMI - Rock icon and co-founder of legendary rock band Pink Floyd, Roger Waters is back after being away for four years.

His "This Is Not A Drill" 2022 North American Tour kicked off last month on July 6th.

He's been 19 tour stops playing a multitude of Pink Floyd and his classic songs, including: "Comfortably Numb", "Us & Them", "Is This The Life We Really Want?", "Wish You Were Here". He's even gone on to preview new music including a new song, "The Bar."

On Tuesday night, the rock star brings his tour to Miami where he will be performing at the FTX Arena.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the event starts at 8 p.m. The show was originally scheduled for August 15th, 2020 but for fans, patience is a virtue. The time has arrived.

So, if you are not going because you could not get a ticket, those attending are saying, "How I wish you were here..."

Enjoy the show.