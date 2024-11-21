Watch CBS News
Legendary Mai-Kai Polynesian dinner theater reopens after four-year renovation

By Mauricio Maldonado

MIAMI - Fort Lauderdale's beloved Mai-Kai, the iconic Polynesian dinner theater and lounge, has reopened its doors after an extensive four-year restoration.

The 67-year-old institution is known for its immersive dining experiences, tropical drinks and Polynesian performances.

The restaurant underwent a $20 million renovation to modernize.

The Mai-Kai theater includes a Polynesian revue, featuring twice-nightly performances of traditional music and dance, showcasing the heritage of islands like Samoa, Tahiti, and New Zealand.

Restaurant goers can expect signature dishes like the Pupu Platter and BBQ Ribs and a cocktail menu featuring over 50 specialty drinks served in custom-designed vessels.

Guests can also explore Mai-Kai's lush tropical gardens, relax in the expanded lounge area and browse the gift shop for memorabilia.

The restaurant is located at 3599 North Federal Highway.

