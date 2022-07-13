Third child struck during Wilton Manors hit-and-run dies seven months later

WILTON MANORS – A third child has died from the injuries she sustained during a tragic hit-and-run that happened seven months ago in Wilton Manors.

Mother Devera Stukes describes her daughter, Laziyah, who she nicknamed "Minnie" as sassy.

The 10-year-old loved making TikToks, loved Minnie Mouse, and spending time with family.

Her mother is still in disbelief that her daughter is gone.

"Being reminded all day, every day, feeling powerless like you can't help your child. It's not like when they fall and get a scrape, you just put a Band-Aid on them," she said. "So it's really hard."

Stukes said she was at the grocery store when 10-year-old Minnie went with a group of friends and cousins to go to a nearby park. That's when they were suddenly hit by car.

Two kids died that day. But Minnie had stayed on a ventilator ever since. She died on Monday.

The driver of that crash, 28-year-old Sean Charles Greer, remains in the Broward County Jail.

Now, in the summer months, where kids would normally be on vacation, Stukes is writing an obituary.

Minnie's funeral is set for later this month.