Law enforcement to be out in force to ensure Happy St. Patrick's Day

MIAMI - This year St. Patrick's Day falls on a Friday and police will be out in force to make sure everyone is on their best behavior.

It's part of organizers' plans to safely resume tradition.

"Oh man, we've lined up a lot of entertainment," Emi Guerra, co-owner of JohnMartin's Irish Pub and Restaurant.

The festival begins Friday at 4 pm on Miracle Mile and Salzedo at Ponce De Leon Boulevard in Coral Gables.

Guerra joined the restaurant's new ownership group during the COVID-19 pandemic, which paused the festival three years ago.

It has 30 years of history attracting crowds anxious to return.

Mixed with people planning to huddle around the bar to watch NCAA Tournament basketball games and a few curious Spring Break tourists, security layered up.

"We're expecting a safe event as well," Guerra said.

"We're working with the City of Coral Gables. They've been fantastic to work with. We have off-duty police. We have security too," he said.

Coral Gables police plan to barricade intersections and patrol the area specifically for DUIs, a department spokesperson said.

The City of Miami Police are also wary of drunk drivers.

A spokesperson for their department encouraged people celebrating in Wynwood, Brickell, Downtown, and other party spots to ride MetroRail or MetroMover.

Miami police plan to fully staff districts likely to see large crowds Friday night, according to Captain Freddie Cruz.

"Our area commanders have already designated, adjusted officers' days off, and their hours to make sure we have that presence there during those peak hours," he said.

For Guerra who himself partied at JohnMartin's street festival in the 90s, the motivation is to safely resume tradition close to his heart.

"We have a lot of people who've met their wives, met their significant other (and) had these memorable events here," he said.

"We just want to keep that tradition alive."