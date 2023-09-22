Lauderhill police searching for suspect after man fatally shot, laying on the road
LAUDERHILLE, Fla. -- Police in Lauderhill were searching for the suspect who shot and killed a man whose body was found laying in the roadway, authorities said.
Officers were called around 8:30 p.m. to 2205 NW 59th Way after receiving a report of gunfire.
When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot several time and who died at the scene.
Police did not say if they have identified a suspect or what led to the gunfire..
Anyone with information was asked to call police at 954-497-4700.
