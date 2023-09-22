Watch CBS News
Lauderhill police searching for suspect after man fatally shot, laying on the road

Man killed in Lauderhill
Man killed in Lauderhill 00:16

LAUDERHILLE, Fla. -- Police in Lauderhill were searching for the suspect who shot and killed a man whose body was found laying in the roadway, authorities said.

Officers were called around 8:30 p.m. to 2205 NW 59th Way after receiving a report of gunfire.

When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot several time and who died at the scene.

Scene
Police search for clues after a man was found dead in the street. CBS News Miami

Police did not say if they have identified a suspect or what led to the gunfire..

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 954-497-4700.

First published on September 22, 2023 / 12:18 AM

