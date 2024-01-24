Lauderhill police searching for suspect after 2 teens found shot

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Lauderhill Police Department was searching Wednesday for the person who shot two teens, authorities said.

Officers were called shortly after 3 p.m. to 4391 NW 19th Street after receiving a report of gunfire. When police arrived, they found the two victims in a stairwell of the apartment complex.

The two teens, who were not identified, were rushed for treatment to Broward Health Fort Lauderdale, where they were said to be in stable condition.

Investigators said no one has been arrested and a motive for the shooting was not immediately known.

Lauderhill police asked anyone with information to call them at 954-497-4700.