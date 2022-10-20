Lauderhill police searching for clues after 2 men fatally shot

Watch CBS News
LAUDERHILL -- Police were searching for clues early Thursday after two men were shot and killed Wednesday night in a Lauderhill parking lot, authorities said.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Blueberry Court shortly after 9 p.m. on a report of gunfire. 

When they arrived, they found the victims who had been shot. Both men, whose identities were pending, died at the scene, according to police. 

Investigators did not say if they know what led to the gunfire or if the victims knew the person who shot them.

Police were investigating if a third person was shot during the incident and left the scene before police arrrived.

