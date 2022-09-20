Watch CBS News
Lauderhill police investigating death of man found near apartment complex tennis court

Police in Lauderhill were searching Tuesday for clues after the body of a man was found near the tennis courts of an apartment complex.

Officers were called to the Circle Apartments located at 2551 NW 56th Avenue for a report of an unresponsive man.

When police arrived they found the body of the man who died at the scene, according to a written statement by police.

Investigators did not immediately say how the man died or if foul play was suspected.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Lauderhill Police Departmentt.

