Lauderhill police investigating death of man found near apartment complex tennis court
Police in Lauderhill were searching Tuesday for clues after the body of a man was found near the tennis courts of an apartment complex.
Officers were called to the Circle Apartments located at 2551 NW 56th Avenue for a report of an unresponsive man.
When police arrived they found the body of the man who died at the scene, according to a written statement by police.
Investigators did not immediately say how the man died or if foul play was suspected.
Anyone with information was asked to call the Lauderhill Police Departmentt.
