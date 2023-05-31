Lauderhill police investigating deadly double shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police on Wednesday were investigating a double shooting in Lauderhill that left one man dead and another man hurt.

Police were called to the 2200 block of NW 59 Terrace after receiving several calls about gunfire. When officers arrived, they found the man next to a vehicle with several gunshot wounds, police said in a written statement.

He was rushed to Broward Health, where he died, police said.

The second man sought treatment at Florida Medical Center before being transferred to Broward Health. Information about his condition was pending.

Police did not say what led to the gunfire or if a suspect has been identified.