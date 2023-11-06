Lauderdale Lakes elementary school evacuated due to bomb threat

FORT LAUDERDALE - A Lauderdale Lakes school was evacuated as a precaution as the result of a bomb threat that was called in.

Chopper4 over the Park Lakes Elementary, at 3925 State Road 7, found dozens of students under the shade of big trees near the school as Broward sheriff's deputies patrol cruises blocked off roads in the area.

The school district said parents had been notified that "students had been safely relocated to an alternate site."

The sheriff's office Special Investigative Unit is looking into the threat.