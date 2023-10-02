Last soggy South Florida day before drier air arrives

MIAMI - On the first Monday of October, scattered showers and storms will be around due to deep tropical moisture in place. There is a level 1 threat for excessive rainfall due to the potential for slow moving storms that may produce heavy downpours and localized flooding.

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect through Tuesday due to the higher than normal king tides. Minor to saltwater flooding will be possible around high tide times.

Drier days on the way NEXT Weather

Monday we stay warm, steamy, and breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. A front will sag south across our area and drier air will finally move in.

Tuesday will be drier, less humid, and breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Spotty showers will be possible but nothing in comparison the to very wet days we've been dealing with lately.

For the rest of this work and school week, the rain chance stays low with just a few showers possible every. Highs will remain in the upper 80s.