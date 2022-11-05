Last lunar eclipse before 2025 happens on Election Day

Last lunar eclipse before 2025 on Election Day Last lunar eclipse before 2025 on Election Day 00:27

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Something special is happening next Tuesday but it has nothing to do with election day. It will be your last chance to see a total lunar eclipse until 2025.

The celestial event happens during a full moon; when the earth, moon and sun line up so that the earth blocks the moon from the sun's light.

It is also known as a blood moon because the moon can appear in varying shades of red as the earth casts a shadow on it.