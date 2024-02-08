Large police presence in Pembroke Pines' Grand Palms community for investigation
MIAMI - There was a large police presence in a Pembroke Pines community Thursday morning.
Chopper4 over the scene spotted more than a dozen police officers in the 1400 block of Lacosta Drive surrounding a home.
A SWAT team was also suited up on the scene, fire rescue personnel were on stand-by.
Several roads in the area have been blocked off.
Pembroke Pines police posted on X around 7:30 a.m. that people should avoid the area.
At one point a person on a megaphone could be heard demanding that someone the home to come, likely meaning they were barricaded inside.
At around 8:20 a.m., police posted that "The police scene inside of Grand Palms is secured, and there are no threats to the community."
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
