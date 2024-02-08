Watch CBS News
Large police presence in Pembroke Pines' Grand Palms community for investigation

By John MacLauchlan

Pembroke Pines police surrounded home in Grand Palms community
Pembroke Pines police surrounded home in Grand Palms community 01:22

MIAMI - There was a large police presence in a Pembroke Pines community Thursday morning.

Chopper4 over the scene spotted more than a dozen police officers in the 1400 block of Lacosta Drive surrounding a home.

A SWAT team was also suited up on the scene, fire rescue personnel were on stand-by.

Several roads in the area have been blocked off.

Pembroke Pines police posted on X around 7:30 a.m. that people should avoid the area.

At one point a person on a megaphone could be heard demanding that someone the home to come, likely meaning they were barricaded inside. 

At around 8:20 a.m., police posted that "The police scene inside of Grand Palms is secured, and there are no threats to the community."

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

First published on February 8, 2024 / 8:01 AM EST

