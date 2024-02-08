Large police presence in Pembroke Pines' Grand Palms community for investigation

MIAMI - There was a large police presence in a Pembroke Pines community Thursday morning.

Chopper4 over the scene spotted more than a dozen police officers in the 1400 block of Lacosta Drive surrounding a home.

A SWAT team was also suited up on the scene, fire rescue personnel were on stand-by.

Several roads in the area have been blocked off.

Pembroke Pines police posted on X around 7:30 a.m. that people should avoid the area.

ATTN RESIDENTS: Officers are on scene working an active investigation at Grand Palms Community. This is an isolated incident. Please avoid the area until further advised. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/lerFDIO1rF — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) February 8, 2024

At one point a person on a megaphone could be heard demanding that someone the home to come, likely meaning they were barricaded inside.

At around 8:20 a.m., police posted that "The police scene inside of Grand Palms is secured, and there are no threats to the community."

This is a developing story, check back for updates.