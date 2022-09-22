Anonymous tip forces lockdown of North Miami Senior High

MIAMI - North Miami Senior High School was briefly placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon following reports of a gun on campus.

Authorities said the action was taken due to an anonymous tip regarding a weapon on campus. Miami-Dade Schools Police investigated and determined the tip to be non-credible.

Earlier this afternoon, images from Chopper 4 showed at least a dozen police cruisers around the school.

Dismissal at the school was delayed while police investigated.

No additional information was immediately available.

The school is located in the 13100 block of NE 8th Avene.