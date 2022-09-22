Watch CBS News
Local News

Anonymous tip forces lockdown of North Miami Senior High

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - North Miami Senior High School was briefly placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon following reports of a gun on campus. 

Authorities said the action was taken due to an anonymous tip regarding a weapon on campus. Miami-Dade Schools Police investigated and determined the tip to be non-credible. 

Earlier this afternoon, images from Chopper 4 showed at least a dozen police cruisers around the school. 

Dismissal at the school was delayed while police investigated. 

No additional information was immediately available. 

The school is located in the 13100 block of NE 8th Avene.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on September 22, 2022 / 3:00 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.