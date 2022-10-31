Gunfire led to police investigation in Model City

MIAMI - Gunfire led to a police investigation overnight in Model City.

Just before 11 p.m. Sunday, undercover officers in the area of NE 55th Terrace and NW 10th Avenue heard shots being fired. Officers were dispatched to the area which was cordoned off.

Police confirmed that several people have been detained.

CBS4's Jacqueline Quynh said she saw investigators searching a backpack and there were a number of guns laid out on top of a car.

No injuries were reported.