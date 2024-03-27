Watch CBS News
Local News

Large police investigation at Hilton Miami Downtown

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - There was a large police presence at the Hilton Miami Downtown early Wednesday morning.

A number of officers and crime scene investigators were at the hotel located at 1601 Biscayne Boulevard.

Morgan Rynor said the investigation has been going on for several hours. She said she heard the investigation may involve a shooting, but that has not been confirmed by police who have remained tight-lipped about what is going on.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

John MacLauchlan
john-maclauchlan-600x450.jpg

John MacLauchlan joined the CBSMiami.com digital team in February 2007.

First published on March 27, 2024 / 6:15 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.