Large police investigation at Hilton Miami Downtown

MIAMI - There was a large police presence at the Hilton Miami Downtown early Wednesday morning.

A number of officers and crime scene investigators were at the hotel located at 1601 Biscayne Boulevard.

Morgan Rynor said the investigation has been going on for several hours. She said she heard the investigation may involve a shooting, but that has not been confirmed by police who have remained tight-lipped about what is going on.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.