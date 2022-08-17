Watch CBS News
Large bale of suspected cocaine found at sea

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - The Monroe County Sheriff's OfficeThe Monroe Sheriff's Office said they responded to the U.S. Coast Guard Station Islamorada at approximately 2:33 p.m. Tuesday regarding a bale of suspected cocaine found at sea.

Authorities say the bail was wrapped in plastic and contained numerous smaller packages labeled with a green sticker with "100%" printed in white on the side and a row of white stars below it.

The total approximate weight was 70 pounds.

The suspected drug was turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol. 

First published on August 17, 2022 / 11:00 AM

