Lansing police apologize after 12 year-old boy handcuffed, mistaken for man wanted for auto thefts

MICHIGAN -- A police department in Michigan is facing criticism after they handcuffed a 12-year-old who they said fit the description of a man wanted for auto thefts.

Michael Bernard, the 12 year-olds father, talked with Lansing police officers after they handcuffed his 12-year-old son and put him in the backseat of a police cruiser.

The incident happened Thursday at Waverly Park apartments where Bernard lives with his son, Tashawn.

A neighbor caught the incident on a cellphone and after uploading it to social media, it got millions of views and reactions from people questioning police actions.

Bernard, who didn't want to go on camera, said he's heartbroken over his son being detained.

"I was mad about it, because I was like, my son would never break any law. So, I rushed out and asked the cop, what's the problem, why do you have my son in cuffs? just like that." Bernard said.

Bernard says he was doing dishes and told Tashawn to take out the trash.

After taking too long to return, Bernard says he went outside to check on his son.

"So, I get concerned when I didn't see him come back within that period of time and I walk out to hear, look out, and to my surprise, the cops had him in handcuffs." The father said.

Lansing police said the 12-year-old fit a description for a man wanted for recent auto thefts in the area.

Tashawn told his dad police pulled their guns on him.

"He was stunned because he don't know what's transpiring. He's like what have I done." The father added.

"After dumping the trash in the dumpster, he was approached by a police officer who had his gun un-holstered and was holding it in front of him." Ayanna Neal with Grewal Law said

In a news conference on Friday, the family stated that they are considering possible legal action against the city.

The family is now working with an Okemos law firm.

"Right now we're discussing and exploring all legal options that are best suitable for our client." said Rico Neal with Grewal Law.

Lansing police declined an on-camera interview but called the incident an unfortunate misunderstanding.

The department later posted a statement on their Facebook page saying in part, "community relations is a top priority for us as a department, from top-down. Our hope is we can put this unfortunate case of wrong place, wrong time behind us and continue to represent the community that we serve."

Lansing police say they are offering assistance for any trauma that 12-year-old experienced.