Landlord-Tenant bill goes to Gov. DeSantis for signature

TALLAHASSEE - The state's legislature has formerly sent a bill to Gov. Ron DeSantis that would lead to state law overriding local regulations involving landlords and tenants.

In recent years, cities and counties, including in heavily populated areas such as Miami-Dade, Broward, Orange, Hillsborough, and Pinellas counties, have passed ordinances - frequently described as a tenant "bill of rights" - that go beyond a state law known as the Florida Residential Landlord and Tenant Act. The ordinances deal with a variety of issues, such as notices about rent increases, notices about fees and notices about changes of ownership.

But the bill (HB 1417), which lawmakers passed in April, would lead to the state law trumping - or "preempting" - the local ordinances.

The bill was one of 26 measures that DeSantis received Wednesday from the Legislature, according to his office. He will need to take action on the bills by June 29.