Lamborghini driver killed in crash in NE Miami

MIAMI - The driver of a Lamborghini was killed early Friday morning after police said his vehicle struck a pole in Miami's Little River.

Authorities said another person had to be rushed to the hospital after the car burst into flames.

The condition of the passenger is not known.    

It happened just after 1 a.m. in the area of 151 NE and 82nd Street, according to authorities.

At least one surveillance camera caught part of the crash.

Authorities told CBS4 that speed was a factor. 

