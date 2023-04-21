Know your zone and have an evacuation plan

Hurricane evacuations are ordered by the county administrators to protect coastal residents from the dangerous storm surge.

It's important to know your zone.

Click Here for an interactive map to find out what zone you are in.

EVACUATION PLAN A - for Hurricane Category 1 or 2

Storm surge is 4-7 feet above sea level with winds from 74-110 miles per hour.

All mobile home residents, residents beside tidal bodies of water and in low-lying areas, and residents east of the Intracoastal Waterway should evacuate.

EVACUATION PLAN B - for Hurricane 3 or higher

Storm surge is 7-11 feet above sea level with winds of 111 miles per hour or greater.

In addition to those required to evacuate under Plan A, all residents east of U.S. 1 (Federal Highway) should evacuate.

Persons located in low lying areas or beside tidal bodies of water should seek shelter elsewhere

if conditions warrant. ALL mobile home residents must evacuate in PLAN A and PLAN B and may

be ordered to evacuate if tropical storm conditions warrant.

