Know Your Risk: How Colon Cancer Screenings Save Lives

The colon is the longest part of our large intestine and is responsible for absorbing water and electrolytes from the remaining food in our stool. Sometimes, abnormal cells can grow in our colon causing growths (polyps) which could turn to cancer without proper treatment.

Anyone can get colon cancer.

Family history and unhealthy habits can increase your likelihood of cancer, but the root cause of colon cancer is still unknown.

Specialists at Memorial Cancer Institute recommend colon screenings beginning at age 45. For those with a family history of colon cancer, it is recommended that you begin your screenings sooner and undergo regular monitoring to detect early cell changes (polyps) that could lead to cancer.

Colonoscopy is a safe and accurate outpatient procedure that allows doctors to see inside the colon in real-time. During this procedure any polyps and unhealthy tissue can be removed and tested, keeping you informed and healthy.

If you've received a colon cancer diagnosis, it's important to find a healthcare team who can provide;

Multiple Specialist Approach: Experts in surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, imaging, pathology, and more. Collective experience matters.

Cancer Genetic Testing: The ability to identify specific gene mutations can determine your risk for colorectal cancer and allow for a more targeted treatment plan.

Minimally Invasive Surgery: Robotic technologies enable surgeons to safely operate with the highest precision, protecting delicate tissue and leading to a quicker, more comfortable recovery.

Surgical Expertise: High success rates can lower the likelihood of a permanent ostomy and other complications.

Holistic Care: Acupuncture, massage, mindfulness, and nutrition services. Treating your whole health and well-being helps promote healing.

Memorial Cancer Institute is designated a Florida Cancer Center of Excellence with nationally recognized colon cancer experts. The team at Memorial is well-versed in the latest therapies and support services that can help you find a path forward toward healing.

For more information visit MHS.net/Cancer.