Knaus Berry Farm owner Rachel Knaus Grafe beaten at her home, son arrested, officials say

MIAMI -- Rachel Knaus Grafe, owner of the world famous Knaus Berry Farm, was brutally assaulted and nearly killed in her home Friday evening, and her son has been arrested, CBS Miami has learned.

A sign at Knaus Berry Farm posted Saturday. CBS 4

A senior law enforcement source briefed on the incident said Saturday that Travis Grafe, 40, allegedly beat his mother with a flashlight.

After allegedly assaulting his mother, he then reportedly attacked his father, Herbert.

"He demanded money from them and then beat them both," the official said.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. at the family's home in the 15700 block of SW 248th Street in the Redlands.

Rachel, 66, was reportedly listed in critical condition after being flown to Jackson Memorial Hospital, the official said.

Herbert's injuries were less severe, according to the official, and he is expected to make a full recovery.

After allegedly assaulting his parents, Travis Grafe ran from the home located next to their farm and store in Homestead.

"He fled in a golf cart to a neighbor's residence, where he told the neighbor, `I just killed my mother,'" the law enforcement source said.

The neighbor called police who arrested Grafe without incident, the official said.

Grafe was booked into the county jail Saturday morning on one count of premeditated attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery and attempted strongarm robbery.

Knaus Berry Farm (Source: www.knausberryfarm.com/Jackie Sayet)

Knaus Berry Farm is world famous for its cinnamon rolls and other items.

A local institution, Knaus Berry Farms, was first opened 1959 by the Knaus family and has remained within the family for generations.

Knaus Berry Farm is currently owned by Rachel Grafe, formerly Rachel Knaus, and her sister.