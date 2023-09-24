Key West woman arrested after allegedly biting deputy during DUI arrest

KEY WEST — A woman was arrested after allegedly biting a deputy during a DUI investigation in the Florida Keys Saturday afternoon.

Deborah Bennett Odom, 60, was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and driving under the influence.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Department, MCSO deputies stopped a red Range Rover SUV near mile marker 82 on US-1 around 3:15 p.m. after receiving reports of a reckless driver and observing the vehicle swerving on the highway.

The driver, identified as Odom, appeared to be intoxicated and smelled of alcohol. She then pulled away from deputies and attempted to unbuckle her seatbelt while inside the patrol car.

Odom was later taken to jail, where she bit and kicked a Corrections deputy.