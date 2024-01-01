Key West High School's "Marching Conchs" performed in famed London New Year's Day Parade

MIAMI - More than 75 members of the Key West High School Band performed on Monday in the famed London New Year's Day Parade.

Earlier this year, the Marching Conchs were invited by parade organizers to join other U.S. and international groups that will march through the London streets in the procession, which typically draws more than 500,000 spectators and a television audience of millions.

"This is probably the largest stage that we've ever performed on as the Key West High School Band," said Gary Hernandez, the high school's band director.

Over the past six months, band members staged fundraising events and the Keys community donated generously. In all, close to $400,000 was amassed to underwrite the trip for the young musicians, chaperones, and support crew.

During the parade, the band played the Beatles' "Eleanor Rigby" and Blondie's "One Way or Another" along the approximately 2-mile-long route.

The band also performed at the Grand Piazza in London's Covent Garden on Saturday and discovered the area's history and culture through guided tours, group activities, and theater productions.

As well as being an honor, parade participation and the London trip provided a significant opportunity for band members from the U.S.'s southernmost city. For some, the trip marked their first time on an airplane or their first journey outside the state.