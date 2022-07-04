Key lime pie eating contest to highlight July 4 in Key West

KEY WEST - How fast can you eat an entire Key lime pie without using your hands?

Some 25 people will find out Monday afternoon when they compete in Key West's annual Key Lime Pie Eating Championship.

Starring the Florida Keys' signature dessert, the quirky consumption challenge is a sweet alternative to New York City's traditional July 4 hotdog-eating contest.

The highlight of the annual Key Lime Festival that runs June 30 through July 4, the fast-paced contest will be held at Key West's Southernmost Beach Café beside the Atlantic Ocean.

Entrants must each attempt to devour an entire 9-inch Key lime pie, topped with mounds of whipped cream, faster than their rivals - without the aid of forks, spoons, or even their hands.

