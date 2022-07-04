Watch CBS News
Local News

Key lime pie eating contest to highlight July 4 in Key West

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

KEY WEST - How fast can you eat an entire Key lime pie without using your hands?

Some 25 people will find out Monday afternoon when they compete in Key West's annual Key Lime Pie Eating Championship.

Starring the Florida Keys' signature dessert, the quirky consumption challenge is a sweet alternative to New York City's traditional July 4 hotdog-eating contest.

The highlight of the annual Key Lime Festival that runs June 30 through July 4, the fast-paced contest will be held at Key West's Southernmost Beach Café beside the Atlantic Ocean.

Entrants must each attempt to devour an entire 9-inch Key lime pie, topped with mounds of whipped cream, faster than their rivals - without the aid of forks, spoons, or even their hands.

The Florida Keys News Bureau contributed to this report.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on July 4, 2022 / 1:25 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.