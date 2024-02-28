Key Biscayne gymnastics coach arrested for alleged sexual battery, may have more victims: police

Key Biscayne gymnastics coach accused of sexual misconduct with young students now in custody

KEY BISCAYNE — A Miami-Dade gymnastics coach has been arrested for alleged sexual battery with his young students on Wednesday.

The Key Biscayne Police Department, in conjunction with Miami-Dade Police and the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office, announced the arrest of Oscar Olea. He is currently facing two counts of sexual battery and being held at Turner Guilford Knight Jail.

According to KBPD, the investigation began in September 2023 and because of that investigation, additional victims have come forward. After interviewing victims, investigators were able to determine probable cause and arrest Olea.

As the investigation continues, KBPD is asking any other victims or witnesses to come forward and talk to them.

"The Key Biscayne Police Department remains vigilant and steadfast in protecting our community," the agency stated.