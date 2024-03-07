Key Biscayne gymnastics coach accused of sexual battery against minors denied bond

KEY BISCAYNE — Oscar Olea, a former Key Biscayne gymnastics coach, currently facing two counts of sexual battery against a minor was denied bond during a court appearance on Thursday.

The Miami-Dade judge overseeing the case said he believes the testimony of the two alleged victims in spite of the fact that they reported Olea's sexual abuse over a decade later.

Meanwhile, the defense focused on Facebook messages between one of the alleged victims and Olea that took place when that alleged victim was an adult, suggesting she was no longer a minor when that happened.

Video taken in court Thursday showed Olea taking notes as the alleged second victim testified she was an eighth grader around 2011 when the alleged sexual relationship with Olea started. She also said that her husband convinced her to come forward and denounce the abuse.

The alleged victim says she did not want another girl to face the same thing she went through over 10 years ago.

Olea faces several charges of sexual battery. His trial is scheduled for May 28.

His family was in court Thursday, but they declined to make any comments.

On Tuesday, prosecutors tried to play altered audio of victim's statements, but the judge wanted the unaltered version.

Newly released documents are revealing disturbing details in a sexual abuse case involving a former Miami-Dade gymnastics coach and his underage students.

Alleged Facebook messages sent to one of the victims from December 2011 were revealed by prosecutors during the Monday hearing and the judge said those messages should be released to the media.

According to the arrest form, one of the alleged messages between a victim and Olea stated that he was "drunk and high" and the victim replied "Please be careful," before he asked for a naked picture of herself and the victim declined.

In another message, the victim told Olea that she had told him that she threw up and was feeling sick. He then told the victim to take a pregnancy test after she had shared with him that she had missed her period and that if she had, they would go to an abortion clinic, court documents stated.